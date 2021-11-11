FLX Gives: 24-hour nonprofit celebration kicks off

(WETM) — FLXGives is a 24-hour online celebration of the nonprofits in the Finger Lakes region. This year’s giving day started on November 11 at 6 p.m. and ends on November 12 at 6 p.m.

The FLXGives website says the event “builds awareness and support for nonprofits like nothing else”. In 2020, nearly $160,000 was raised through 1,282 donors benefitting over 80 local nonprofits.

One of those nonprofits is the Community Arts of Elmira. Lynne Rusinko, the president of Community Arts of Elmira, said this celebration starting on Veteran’s Day is appropriate.

“We are honoring, working together, and serving each other in the community,” said Rusinko. “To honor veterans is a shining example of what FLXGives tries to accomplish.”

Rusinko says this event is not just about monetary donations too.

“This is a time of not only giving, but gratitude,” said Rusinko. “The past three weeks, the Community Arts of Elmira has engaged volunteers to repaint our entranceway and refurbish our historic doors and steps. We are grateful for that type of service, as well as donations and other gifts that people give to nonprofits.”

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the FLXGives website and scroll through the participating nonprofits.