FLXGives: annual nonprofit celebration raises record $192k

(WETM) — After raising nearly $160,000 in 2020, FLXGives raised $192,000 for local nonprofits this year.

This year’s giving day started on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. and concluded at Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. According to the FLXGives website, nearly 1,450 donors raised $192,000. These donations benefitted 91 local nonprofits.

This is the 3rd annual FLXGives celebration that the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes hosted.

Randi Hewit, the president of the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, said it is exciting to see the community support each other.

“That’s what this is all about,” said Hewit. “Making people understand that philanthropy can be $5, $10, or $1. We want everyone to be philanthropists. Philanthropy literally just means loving people. Sometimes people think it’s just for the rich or you have to have a million dollars to make a donation and that is so not true.”

The organization has heard many good things from the nonprofits that take part.

“The truth is, this is a way that [nonprofits] can raise money without having to spend money,” said Hewit. “So if you have an event or a big fundraiser, those costs money. FLXGives is completely free to the nonprofit and they just get the word out usually through social media, newsletters, their emails, and they see the money just come in with no expenses.”

The organization plans to host the annual day of giving again in 2022.