Forecast Discussion 03/28/2020 AM: Steady rain today, rain heavy at times

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28TH: 26°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Light rain showers are beginning to work into portions of the Twin Tiers. Widespread rain will work in by mid-morning. Rain will be light to moderate at times as we go about our day. Temperatures this morning starting off in the upper thirties in most locations. We will continue to watch these rise towards fifty degrees.

The storm system that will be passing through the great lakes will bring us unsettled weather for today and tomorrow. Rain today will be steady at times and on the light side. We do have the potential to see periods of moderate to even heavy rainfall as we head towards late morning and into early afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening we have the potential to see some isolated thunderstorms develop. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rainfall accumulation through early this evening will be close to an inch in most locations, slightly higher in areas that see a brief downpour.

We will see a brief lull in precipitation this evening. As we approach the midnight hour, this is when we begin to see a warm front push through our region. This will bring the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall, patchy fog, and even thunderstorms. With the additional rainfall, we will see overnight, totals will range from 1-1.5″ locations that see heavier rainfall could potentially reach closer to 2″. The main concern with any thunderstorms that develop overnight will be gusty winds and a brief downpour.

Rainfall will lighten by Sunday morning, but shower and isolated thunderstorm chances will continue into the afternoon. Highs Sunday look to be well above average, with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper sixties. For the remainder of the seven-day forecast, shower chances will be sticking with us, with a brief period of dry weather on Tuesday. Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonable.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES. ISOLATED T-STORMS.

HIGH: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES. T-STORM POSSIBLE

LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS, BREEZY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAKS OF SUN.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter