Forecast Discussion 09/29/2019 PM: Rain returns and temps are on the rise







AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 43°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

High pressure provided us with a cool and dry end to the weekend! Unfortunately that won’t be lasting long as the wet weather will be making a return! We will stay primarily dry overnight, although the clouds are here to stay. Patchy fog will be possible in the valley areas and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper forties. Scattered showers will be possible as we head throughout Monday, with high temperatures warming into the low seventies.

The unsettled weather will be sticking with us as multiple systems move into our region through Thursday. Showers will be scattered for Tuesday. Tuesday will also be the warmest day of the week, as summer tries to sneak back in. We will be dealing with the humidity and temperatures in the low eighties. Steadier light rain is what you can expect Wednesday and then into Thursday as well. Temperatures will slowly begin to drop during the afternoon Thursday.

Behind these systems high pressure will begin to build, bringing with it some much cooler and drier air. Temperatures for the end of the week and then into next weekend are looking to be in the upper fifties to lower sixties. We will also beginning to see cloud cover decrease and the sun to return. With the cooler air that is expected to move in, we do have the potential to see our first frost of the season Friday night!

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY & LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & COOL

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

