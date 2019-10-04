Forecast Discussion 10/04/2019 AM: Cloudy & breezy today, freeze warning goes in effect tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 41°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:46 PM

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (NY), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Any light showers will taper off during the afternoon, leaving us under mainly dry conditions. Skies will be staying cloudy before we see some clearing during the evening. Winds will be a bit on the gusty side today. We will be dealing with a brisk north breeze, with wind gusts on the range of 20-25 mph.

Freeze Warning goes into effect from 2 AM Saturday through 9 AM Saturday for the majority of the Twin Tiers. Lows tonight will be falling into the lower thirties, which is why we have the chance to see some patchy frost by the early morning hours. After a chilly start to your day temperatures will rebound nicely making it into the low sixties. High pressure, although ushering in cooler air, will also usher in drier air providing us with mainly sunny skies for Saturday.

After a nice start to the weekend, we will see the return of rain chances to the forecast. Showers on Sunday will be light and scattered. These light rain showers will continue into the start of the work week. By midweek high pressure will build back in providing us with the return of drier weather and sun. Temperatures during the week will range from the lower to mid sixties.

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST

LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

