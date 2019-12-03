Forecast Discussion 12/02/2019 PM: Sun returns for Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 26°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

** ALL WINTER STORM WARNINGS HAVE EXPIRED **

Well, after a snowy start to the week, the steady snow has come to an end! We do have that chance to see some lingering light snow showers, but they will taper off by early Tuesday. Lows tonight will fall into the low twenties, hovering around twenty.

Quiet weather returns for Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures, after a chilly start, will rebound nicely into the upper thirties. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday through the end of the week we have the chance to see some light snow and rain showers. Very little if any accumulation will come from these showers. We dry back out as we head into the upcoming weekend and see the return of that sun.

If you have any snowfall totals or photos of the snow in your location, make sure to send them our way!

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, LIGHT SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

