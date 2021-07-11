Former Chemung County Legislator passes away at 88-years-old

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Former Chemung County Legislator, Sidney S. “Sid” Graubard Jr., 88, passed away on July 6, 2021.

According an obituary on the Lynch Funeral Home website, Sid was born on July 6, 1933 in Manhattan, NY the son of the late Sigmund and Josephine Graubard. He was a Korean War Veteran serving his country with the United States Army.

Sid began his career with the NYS Department of Corrections in Sing Sing Correctional Facility in 1956 and retired as a Lieutenant from Southport Correctional Facility in 1990. He was a member of the Horseheads Masonic Lodge.

He married his wife, Josephine E. Clifton Graubard, on 5/1/1970.

Sid served as a Chemung County Legislator for 34 years retiring on December 31, 2014 and served on several committees in his career.

He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He loved politics, was very knowledgeable with all aspects of government and helped anyone that needed it.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Lynch Funeral Home on 318 West Broad Street in Horseheads on Saturday July 17, 2021 from 1-3 PM.

Mr. Graubard will be accorded Full Military Honors at the conclusion of Calling Hours. Sid’s Funeral Services will follow Military Honors. Sid will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family.