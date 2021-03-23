Former GST BOCES employee sentenced for attempted online enticement of a minor

(WETM) – Jacob Gorman, 39, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced today to serve 124 months in federal prison for attempted online enticement of a minor, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Gorman, a former social worker for GST BOCES, pled guilty in December 2020. GST BOCES tells 18 News that Gorman’s contract with the school was officially terminated and that he had worked for BOCES since 2017.

Former GST BOCES social worker pleads guilty after September pedophile sting

As part of his previous guilty plea, Gorman admitted that between August 11, 2020, and August 27, 2020, he exchanged text messages with an undercover officer he believed was the mother of a 9-year-old girl. In those messages, Gorman expressed an interest in meeting the child and engaging in sex acts with her. Gorman negotiated a price he was willing to pay to engage in sex acts with the child and on August 27, 2020, drove to a pre-determined location in Broome County to meet and have sex with the child. Gorman was then encountered by law enforcement and arrested.

According to court documents, Gorman texted the agent: “No flake here at all. Love the profile info,” and allegedly responded, “So how do I get a chance?”

Gorman and the undercover officer allegedly discussed payments ranging up to $400, according to court documents. When the officer, again posing as the girl’s parent, asked whether Gorman was serious about his intentions, he allegedly answered, “I promise you I am dead serious about it.”

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Gorman is released from prison, and ordered Gorman to pay a $100 special assessment. As a result of his conviction, Gorman will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Gorman’s case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.