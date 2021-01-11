Former Star-Gazette Building Sold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 201 Baldwin St and 201 Market St E, also formerly known as the Elmira Star-Gazette newspaper has been acquired by Reis Studios.

Adam Sklaver, an investment sales broker for CBRE, tells 18 News Reis Studios plans on making it a studio for artists.

The area sold also includes a full city block in downtown Elmira, New York.

According to RealINSIGHT Marketplace, the property is in a mature market with solid rents and low occupancy. The property is also in a federal opportunity zone.

No additional information about what will happen to the surrounding property sold is known at this time.

This is a developing story.