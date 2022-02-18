Fort Drum issues delayed reporting order for soldiers, civilians

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum issued a delayed reporting order for all personnel early Friday morning due to dangerous road conditions in the North Country.

This was issued by the Garrison Commander at 4:01 a.m. on February 18 and delayed the start time to 9:30 a.m. for military personnel and 9 a.m. for civilian personnel.

However, according to the Garrison Commander, emergency or mission-essential personnel were to report as scheduled unless notified by their chain of command or supervisor.

This delayed reporting order also impacted services on the Fort Drum military base. Due to the inclement weather, facilities will open at the following times:

Child and Youth Services: 8:30 a.m.

The Guthire Clinic: 9 a.m.

OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan: 9 a.m.

Troop and dental clinics: 9 a.m.

Commissary: 9 a.m.

Fort Drum Welcome Center: 9:30 a.m.

AAFES locations will be open for business with scheduled. All additional support services are closed until 9 a.m. and any activities or appointments scheduled before 9 a.m. must be rescheduled.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for St. Lawrence County through 1 p.m. on February 18. Winter weather advisories will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties through 9 a.m.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.