Foster’s Wine and Spirits liquor thief still at large

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Foster’s Wine and Spirits is still looking for one thief who stole a bottle of Cognac.

Adam Foster, the owner of Foster’s Wine and Spirits said, “He grabbed it and walked around. There were a lot of people in the store.”

“I’ve had this store for 4 years and I don’t understand why people can come in to this store and take something that doesn’t belong to them,” said Foster.

Employee Matthew Ferraro said he was there when the thief stole the bottle.

“You know the best case scenario is sometimes to let them walk out the door and let the police intervene and take it from there,” said Ferraro.

18 News also spoke with Acting Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

“Thanks to this new bail reform law, this person will probably just get an appearance ticket will be processed and immediately released,” said Schrom.