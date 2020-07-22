Four local Pizza Hut locations permanently closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Pizza Hut spokesperson tells our sister station News 4 in Buffalo that the local franchisee decided to permanently close all 17 dine-in restaurants in Western New York.

Those locations include Elmira, Corning, Bath, and Hornell. Last August the location in Watkins Glen closed as well.

The Pizza Hut Express location inside Target on County Rd 64 in Horseheads is listed as temporarily closed, but is still listed on the company directory. Locations that were named in the closing have been removed from the company website.

Officials say this is the result of the initial temporary closing of Pizza Huts because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Pizza Hut has new franchisees coming into the New York region, and we are hopeful we will be able to serve our customers in this area again in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Below is a list of the stores that have closed: