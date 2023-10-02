ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To celebrate World Teachers’ Day, Dunkin’ will be giving teachers free coffee at participating restaurants to treat them for their work.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, all teachers from pre-school age to college professors, as well as school principals and counselors, will be able to enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

The offer is limited to one free coffee per guest, with no purchase necessary. Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded from the offer.