Free Rabies Clinic Offered by the Chemung County Health Department

ELMIRA, (WETM, N.Y.) – The Chemung County Health Department, in conjunction with the SPCA, will be offering the following free rabies vaccination clinic to New York State residents.

It will be held at the Ernie Davis Community Center Gym at 650 Baldwin Street, Elmira on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cats, dogs and ferrets, three months of age or older, must be on a leash or in a carrier and under the control of a responsible adult. Erin Walmsley, Supervising Public Health Sanitarian with the Chemung County Health Department, reminds dog and cat owners to bring proof of a previous rabies vaccination if they wish to receive a three-year certificate for their pets.

To assure the smooth operation of the clinics, Ms. Walmsley recommends that owners of multiple dogs bring their animals in one at a time. Once they have waited in line for one pet, those owners will be allowed to have additional dogs vaccinated without waiting in line again. Dog owners should also come prepared to clean up after their animals should accidents occur. Cat owners lacking carriers should talk to clinic staff before removing their animal from their vehicles.

The NYS Sanitary Code and Public Health Law require that all cats, dogs, and ferrets (four months of age or older) be vaccinated to prevent rabies. Please be aware that pet owners who do not comply with NYS Public Health Law rabies vaccination requirements may be subject to a fine of up to $200.00. Free rabies clinics are providing at least every four months throughout the year so that there should be no excuse for a pet owner not to get their pet vaccinated. Residents are urged to take advantage of these free clinics to be responsible pet owners and to avoid being in violation of the law. If special assistance is needed at the clinic, please call 737-2019 to register a few days prior to the clinic.

For more information call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2019 or EHS@co.chemung.ny.us.