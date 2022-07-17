(WWTI) — The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an “urgent” recall for a brand of freeze-dried blueberries.

BrandStorm Inc. announced that they are voluntarily recalling two lots of their Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches. The recall was issued because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA’s recommended limits. The issue was reportedly detected after testing was conducted by a lab in Maryland.

According to the FDA, people with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output.

The FDA stated that children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning. If a child is exposed to enough lead for an extended period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems

The Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2oz were distributed in the United States through retail and online store services. The impacted products were sold in a white and blue pouch with the Natierra brand and Logo. The product can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details, and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

The issue is isolated to two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries with the following codes Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. Specific information on the recalled lots is listed below.

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160



Those who have purchased the product are advised to not consume it and discard it immediately. Returns will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on the affected pouches. More information on lead poisoning and the recall can be found on the FDA website.