Friend: Elkland shooter had schizophrenia, stopped taking medication

(WETM/AP) – Delos Lowe, the Elkland man who shot a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Tuesday, had schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication, his friend Allen Potter tells The Associated Press.

Potter, who has known Lowe for more than 45 years, said his friend lived alone and had become withdrawn and paranoid, shooing Potter away when he tried visiting.

“I tried seeing him over the last few years, and he was too far gone to even let me in the house,” Potter said. “If I had predicted that any one of my friends would do something like this, it would be him.”

State Police were conducting a welfare check on Lowe, 68, when he shot at them Tuesday morning. The State Police Special Emergency Response Team killed Lowe around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a 14-hour standoff after exchanging fire throughout the standoff.

The trooper shot was taken to the hospital and was most recently listed in stable condition. A second trooper suffered a leg injury and was released from the hospital.

Potter said Lowe advised him to join the military as a young man to escape an abusive home. Years later, when Potter served in the Gulf War, Lowe bought a satellite dish so he could follow the news from the Middle East. “He was so worried,” Potter recalled.

Lowe also offered Potter a place to stay when he came home from the war.

“If he was your friend, he was your friend all the way,” Potter said. “I’m really hurting now.”