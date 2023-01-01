WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers can kick off the new year outdoors by hiking the many trails scattered across the state, including Catharine Valley Trail near Watkins Glen.

On Sunday, January 1st, Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail hosted its 10th annual First Day Hike Event at the Fairgrounds Lane entrance to the Catharine Valley Trail. The trail is one of many hikes being held at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, and public lands across the Empire State.

The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions. During the winter, the snowy terrain and a few extra layers of gear is a winning recipe for fitness and outdoor fun.

“We had about 50 to 60 people,” said Elizabeth Warren, Secretary for Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail. “It was my first year seeing someone show up in shorts, so the turnout was pretty good this year.”

The goal of Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail is to facilitate a safe and enjoyable trail experience. More information about the organization can be found here.