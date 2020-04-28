Friendship Baptist Church donates to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Following an increasing trend, Friendship Baptist Church will be donating $1,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Many people and organizations are becoming aware of the shortage of food at local food banks.

“It’s our obligation as a community of faith to reach out to the community and it allows us to minister beyond our walls. When we give to the food bank, we know they have the experience to stretch those dollars far beyond what we could have done with it,” said Pastor Lorri Thornton.

Thornton said the money was donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier earlier today.