Friendship Baptist Church launches ‘Culinary Connection’ to share home recipes

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After realizing an increased number of people are at home cooking, Friendship Baptist Church launched ‘Culinary Connection’ in hopes to stay connected with the community and share their favorite home recipes.

Each week, a different guest chef will share their recipe and demonstrate how to prepare a dish of their choice. They share their tips and best practices for the recipe to turn out just right.

“We wanted to do something creative that would get the family doing something together. The first thing that came to mind was food. Families love to eat together, cook together, especially during this time being stuck in the house,” said Dawn White, the Friendship Baptist Church connect team chair.

The ‘Culinary Connection’ is every Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

Both members and non-members can take advantage of the ‘Culinary Connection’.

Anyone interested in joining in on the zoom meeting can email friendshipbaptistcorning.org