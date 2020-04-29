Breaking News
Two new nursing home deaths in Hornell

Friendship Baptist Church launches ‘Culinary Connection’ to share home recipes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After realizing an increased number of people are at home cooking, Friendship Baptist Church launched ‘Culinary Connection’ in hopes to stay connected with the community and share their favorite home recipes.

Each week, a different guest chef will share their recipe and demonstrate how to prepare a dish of their choice. They share their tips and best practices for the recipe to turn out just right.

“We wanted to do something creative that would get the family doing something together. The first thing that came to mind was food. Families love to eat together, cook together, especially during this time being stuck in the house,” said Dawn White, the Friendship Baptist Church connect team chair.

The ‘Culinary Connection’ is every Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

Both members and non-members can take advantage of the ‘Culinary Connection’.

Anyone interested in joining in on the zoom meeting can email friendshipbaptistcorning.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now