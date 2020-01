WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Lovers of animals and whiskey are invited to an event to help raise money for the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary.

On Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m. The Roost will be hosting a benefit that will feature Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, a dog who is currently recovering from severe neglect by her previous owner.

There some specialty mixed drinks with a portion of proceeds benefiting the animals of Second Chance.