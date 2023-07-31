ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sisters of Mercy have announced the funeral arrangements for Sisters Arlene and Joanne, who were killed in a Pennsylvania car crash earlier this month.

The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Mercy Center.

Bishop Matano will be the celebrant, and Father Tim Niven from St. Rita will concelebrate the mass.

The mass will be live-streamed on YouTube. The link to watch it is available here.

On Monday, August 7, Sister Arlene’s burial service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetary in Elmira at 11 a.m.

On July 17, Webster woman Sister Arlene Semesky was pronounced dead on the scene of a car crash that injured multiple other passengers in Pennsylvania.

The driver, Sister Joanne Deck of Webster, was initially airlifted to a nearby hospital for major injuries. Sister Joanne died from her injuries three days later.

Investigators said that the crash occurred in North East Township at the intersection of Gay Road and Lake Road. The driver of a Chevy Equinox drove through the intersection when a Dodge Ram collided with the driver’s side of the Equinox.

Officers said the Equinox rolled over and rested on its wheels in a grass area. Both the Equinox and the Ram were damaged.

Sister Arlene was a Sister of Mercy for 59 years, according to the Diocese of Rochester. Sister Joanne had been a Sister of Mercy for 57 years.