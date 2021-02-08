Funeral home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic remain

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. – Gilberto Arreguin Camacho spent over three weeks in the hospital before his death, according to his son. “He had so much love in his heart for his family,” his son Nestor Arreguin said. “He always had advice for you when you needed it. He was a really hard working man. He worked his whole life. Coming home late, working so hard to provide for his family. Im going to try and follow his legacy.” Arreguin worked as an automobile painter, leaving behind a legacy of children and grandchildren. Family members streamed part of the service for relatives in Mexico who were unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Small groups, masks, elbow bumps, and social distancing has become a norm, amid the coronavirus pandemic, but unfortunately families have had to adjust to these guidelines at funeral services.

With the amount of Covid deaths now surpassing 463,233 Covid-related deaths nationwide as of this weekend, families are faced with holding funerals amid a pandemic.

You can imagine that it would take a toll on the family’s mental and emotional health.

Families are forced to adjust to new restrictions such as wearing masks, social distancing, virtual ceremonies, and making sure there is a certain number of people in the room at a time.

Even comforting your loved one during services is discouraged as they say their final goodbyes.

“The services we’ve had have been very lightly attended. Folks just are uncomfortable coming out, and we tell folks that when they come in here and through this process we’ve had, we get numbers of folks that can come into the building with as few as 25. Now we’re up to 50% capacity which would be about 60 people that we can come to any one time. There’s only been a couple of times where we’ve had people wait outside until the building cleared out a little bit, and they could come back in,” said Kevin C. McInerny, owner of McInerny Funeral Home.

McInerny says he believes that in the future there will be fewer funeral services as a long-lasting effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since January, Covid cases are down nationwide by 61 % and hospitalizations have dropped 42 %, but there are still fears as those more infectious variants spread and vaccinations efforts are slow to distribute.