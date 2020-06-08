Funeral, memorial scholarship information released for Blake Driskell

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The family of Blake Driskell, the Addison high school athlete who passed away after a hiking accident, has released information regarding funeral plans and a memorial scholarship.

Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, PA on Tuesday, June 9th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 PM and at the Parkhurst Memorial Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, June 10th from 9:00 – 11:00AM. A funeral service will be held immediately following on Wednesday, 11:00AM with Pastor Scott Towner officiating. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery. (Covid 19 precautions will apply, face masks are recommended and we are operating at half capacity.) In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations to be made to the Blake Driskell Memorial Scholarship fund entrusted through the First Heritage Bank in Addison. Please mail checks to 9 Farnham St Addison, NY 14801. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

On June 1 Blake was life-flighted to Strong Memorial Hospital after falling off a ledge while hiking in Steuben County. After a week of fighting brain and lung injuries, doctors determined that his brain damage was too severe and that he was an organ donor candidate.

Blake passsed away on June 5 surrounded by his family in the hospital.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised approximately $43,000 so far.