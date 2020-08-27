Furloughed employees rally at Tioga Downs; NY casinos asking for reopening guidance

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Casino workers across New York held simultaneous rallies Thursday afternoon at the state’s five casinos, demanding that Governor Andrew Cuomo provide guidance for reopening.

“We need Governor Cuomo to get these casinos… back in business,” said State Senator Tom O’Mara at the Tioga Downs rally on Thursday in front of dozens of supporters.

Casinos are one of the few businesses in New York that remain closed months after phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan went into effect.

While the doors to New York-based casinos remain closed to the public, regions of New York State are concerned for the future of their communities and the adverse economic effects caused by the delay in reopening of the casinos. There is no timetable for when casinos will reopen and the NYS regions will continue to suffer as well as the financial wellness of the counties and municipalities that benefit from the casino's shared tax revenue.

Public Relations & Marketing Director

Stephen Donnelly & Associates

Tioga Downs in Nichols temporarily reopened its hotel on weekends earlier this year while the casino remained closed, but after several weeks they decided to shut down again.

In July, the New York State Department of Labor announced that Tioga Downs would be closing their racetrack on October 1 due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.″

Approximately 5,200 casino employees in New York have been out of work since the Governor directed casinos to close in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Tioga Downs. Those who were furloughed will be laid off on Oct. 1 once the casinos have been closed for six months.