Future of Dunn Field to be determined in the coming weeks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the owner of the Elmira Pioneers, Robbie Nichols, the team has been struggling to come to an agreement for a lease extension with the city.

Mike Collins, city manager for the City of Elmira, said a second party is interested in owning the sports team. This second party remains anonymous at this time.

“Robbie Nichols does not end his lease agreement with the city until December 31 of 2021,” said Collins. “We have a couple options right now that the city will be looking at. Certainly, we’re not avoiding the situation in any way shape or form.”

Collins said that Nichols’ current lease agreement is 10 years, but they are looking to shorten the future contract agreement to 3 to 5 years.