Gaffer Elite Lacrosse 2026 team wins major championship

NORTH EAST, Md. (WETM-TV) – A local lacrosse team took home the championship at the Aloha Cup in North East, Maryland.

The Gaffer Elite Lacrosse 2026 boys beat out multiple teams this past weekend in their division for the championship cup. This team of hardworking players includes 7th and 8th-grade boys from the Corning area. The team was led by head coach Eric Santamaria, co-director/coach Duncan Streeten, and assistant coach Spencer Passmore.

According to the tournament’s website, the Aloha Cup is a competitive tournament for boys, high school, and youth level teams.

















(Photos: Duncan Streeten & Mrs. Dutcher)

Congratulations to the Gaffer Elite 2026-2029 championship team.