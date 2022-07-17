ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Street Painting Festival here in Elmira, and the community has come out to show their talent through paintings on the downtown streets.

The event featured dozens of artists of all ages taking time to create various forms of chalk/paint art on the asphalt.

Sections of E. Water Street and Baldwin Street were closed off to traffic for the weekend, giving room for artists and bystanders room to make art and admire it.

Music, food, and other vendors were present to give everyone an enjoyable weekend in downtown Elmira.

If you weren’t able to make the festival, here are some of the different works of art that were created on the city streets over the past two days.