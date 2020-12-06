Garage fire spreads to home in Westfield

WESTFIELD, PA – Fire personnel were called to Westfield Borough for reports of heavy flames at around 7:24 p.m. Saturday.

Knoxville and Harrison Valley fire units were called to assist with the fire, along with Westfield Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly from the garage to the home.

The fire was reported under control around 9:15 p.m.

Reporters on scene say there were no reported physical injuries but one person was transported from the scene to get assistance.