ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira.

Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the leak, West Church Street and Columbia Ave were closed while NYSEG came to assess the situation.

According to our reporter on the scene, you could smell the gas coming from the house.

