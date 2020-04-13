Gas prices continue to plunge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices are taking a new plunge. Local residents can find gas prices as low as $1.79.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to cheaper gas prices across the United States, due to a global drop in demand for oil.

According to Gas Buddy, you can find gas prices in downtown Elmira for $1.79 at gas stations like, Gas N Go or On The Way.

“We get an email every morning from our corporate center. They send us a big list with every store on it and we just look for our store and see whether they have decided to lower the gas prices or increase them” said Kristina Price, the store manager of Dandy Mini Mart in Elmira.

“All of the decisions come from corporate on that end,” said Price.

According to industry analyst, Trilby Lundberg, gas has dropped 14 cents in the past two weeks.

The national average is now $2.01 a gallon.

If you look back seven weeks, gas is down nearly 52 cents a gallon, due to the coronavirus pandemic.