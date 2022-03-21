SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Some relief is finally happening at the pump after prices have painfully jumped over the past month, but it may not last for long.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas across New York State is now sitting at roughly $4.36. This is about 9 cents lower compared to last week, when the average was at around $4.45.

In Pennsylvania, the average price has seen a slightly larger decrease, dropping 10 cents over the past week. The state’s average last week was at $4.42 a gallon, but today, the average sits at $4.32. Some counties, however, are still seeing above-average prices, including Tioga and Bradford Counties. These counties are averaging $4.39 a gallon.

The national average overall is now sitting at $4.25 a gallon, over 20 cents lower than the $4.46 peak that happened on March 10, 2022. Financial Consultant Matthew Burr says some pullback on driving has helped ease the prices a little bit.

“I don’t think it’s making a tremendous impact on people filling up their gas tanks,” Matthew said. “But it did go down 25 or 30 cents from what I have seen so far.”

According to a AAA survey, a majority of Americans say they will change their lifestyle habits with gas prices now averaging over $4. Local residents, for example, have shifted to more necessary driving rather than joyriding around town.

The relaxing gas prices have also occurred just after President Biden banned crude oil imports from Russia. This happened in response to the ongoing Russian invasion across Ukraine.

Even with the average price for a gallon of gas easing throughout the United States, experts agree that it is very unlikely Americans will see prices under $4 any time soon. Continued Russian aggression in Ukraine and a likely increase in demand for gas due to warmer and nicer weather could mean another surge for drivers at the pump.