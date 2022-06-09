ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the Twin Tiers, gas prices vary greatly, with the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania ranging anywhere from 10 to 12 cents per gallon more than the Southern Tier. But gas prices also range by county, town or even street.

West 2nd Street in Elmira is a prime example of how prices at the pump – even if they share a street – can differ. A gallon of gas at Sonoco on West 2nd is $4.89. Across the street at Weis, it’s $4.79.

“We’ll see varying prices depending on where you’re located and also the county tax,” AAA Spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said. “It really depends on population, supply demand and if there’s a big box retailer nearby. That might encourage other retailers to lower their prices for competition sake.”

Gas stations also control their own prices.

No matter where you fuel up, the cost of gas is still at an all-time high. The price of crude oil accounts for nearly 70-percent of what consumers pay at the pump. Right now, crude oil is over $120 a barrel – that’s $50 more than it was in June of 2021.

“These high oil prices could be an indicator that we might be paying more for gasoline for an extended period,” Carey said.

Gas stations might not agree on prices, but most lawmakers agree that the price of gas is too high.

“It’s kind of hard not to be discouraged when you’re at the pump one day and the next day it’s 10 cents more a gallon,” New York State Assemblymember Philip Palmesano said. “The federal government really needs to take the lead on some of this action and then try to look for ways to provide relief.”