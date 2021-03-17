Getting Jiggy with It on St. Patrick’s Day!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! 18 News reporter Tara Lynch joined our 18 News Today team in-studio to teach them a traditional Irish Jig!

Lynch was a competitive Irish Dancer for 16 years, making it to the highest competitive level, Open Championships. She has qualified for the North American Irish Dance Championships and the New England Regional Championships. She was ranked nationally and regionally.

Competiting across the country, Lynch started Irish Dancing at age three. She has also performed in hundreds of shows, including with The Chieftains.

Lynch is excited to share this traditional element of Irish Culture with the Twin Tiers!

