Getting the vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nearly 30 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus so far, but does that mean that these people don’t need the vaccine?

Local health experts are saying even though you had the virus, you might still want to roll up your sleeve.

According to the CDC, even though you have had Covid and have recovered, you should still get the vaccine.

There is a certain amount of time you should wait to get the vaccine, which is 90 days before getting the vaccine.

Although it is rare, the CDC says, it is still possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes covid-19 again.

“That’s why you hear, New York State and the CDC saying that we know for sure that you’re protected for 90 days because we have data about that. We just developed a lot of these vaccines we don’t have a long track record on them. The hope is that immunity lasts at least a year and hopefully for the rest of your life but until you watch people I thought long, you just don’t have anything to base your conjectures on,” said Dr. Kenneth Herzl-Betz, Chief Medical Officer at Arnot Health.

“My guess is it depends on how severe the infection was initially. If it was a severe infection, odds are that you will have a strong reaction to the COVID going forward. If it was a relatively mild case, then I think you don’t quite stimulate the immune system as much when in those situations. It’s suspected at this point that the immunity may fade after 90 days with that,” said Dr. Herzl-Betz.