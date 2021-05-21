Gillibrand makes stop in Southern Tier, announces sweeping legislation to lower prescription drug prices

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she’s working to make prescription drugs more affordable, especially for older adults. The New York democrat along with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Mary Whitcombe (the new Director for the Office For Aging) gathered in downtown Binghamton Friday to call for a package of three bills to help reduce the cost of prescriptions.

“30 percent of adults say they have not taken their medicine in the past year due to the cost,” according to Sen. Gillibrand. She said, “even people on Medicare still struggle to afford drugs on a fixed income. People are having to choose between buying their medication or buying groceries.”

Sen. Gillibrand said she’s supporting the Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, and The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act. They would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies, allow for the importation of medications, and would peg drug costs to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.