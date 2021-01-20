Gillibrand to urge congress to deliver emergency funding for community health centers

WASHINGTON, D.C.- As the coronavirus continues to surge across New York State, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a video press conference to urge Congress to establish Community Health Center Preparedness Program.

The Emergency Fund would dedicate $13.5 billion in federal funding to help CHCs prepare for and respond to public health crises.

CHCs are on the frontline of health care in the United States, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and provide a critical health care safety net during times of crisis. Throughout the pandemic, these health centers have provided their communities with testing, tracing, vaccine preparedness, and other health services.

Delivering critical needs to their communities has wiped out many community health centers’ financial resources and, without a dedicated source of federal funding related to emergency preparedness, many have been forced to temporarily close. Senator Gillibrand is fighting to send essential resources into underserved communities to protect public health in the next coronavirus relief package.