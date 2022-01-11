Girl Scout Cookie season starts today, featuring a brand new cookie

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Girl Scouts of NYPENN in Horseheads began its 105th national cookie sale on January 11, 2022. This year’s sale features “Adventurefuls,” a brand new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The council is positive sales will do very well this year despite the ongoing pandemic and recent supply chain issues. Jaime Alvarez, senior director of marketing and communications of Girl Scouts of NYPENN, states that the challenges from the past couple years have been a true testament to the Girl Scouts’ leadership skills through the Girl Scout program.

“I think with all organizations there are labor and supply chain issues all over the board,” said Jaime. “We’ll see what this cookie program brings and so far, everything has been really positive. We haven’t really experienced that big of a downturn in sales or supply chain issues, so we’ll see what 2022 has for us.”

Girl Scout Cookie season continues through March 27. The public can support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN by purchasing cookies for just $5 per package or purchasing cookies to donate to the council’s Sweet Support recipients.

To ensure safe, contactless delivery, residents can place an order to a local Girl Scouts troop through online digital store front links. Cookies ordered online can be paid for and shipped directly to the customer with no contact. Local Girl Scouts troops are available on the council’s website and traditional walk-up or no contact drive-thru booths can be found from the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.