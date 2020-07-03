Girl suffers minor injuries after being struck by car in West Elmira

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A girl has suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car in West Elmira.

The accident happened near the intersection of Wall Street and West Church Street late Friday afternoon. The child was taken to the hospital with her parents, according to police on the scene.

A damaged bike at the scene was loaded into a nearby car.

West Elmira Police, West Elmira Fire, and Erway Ambulance all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

