Giving Tuesday in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – After days of sales and shopping, Giving Tuesday is now putting Americans in a “giving” mood.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is known as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world”. This special day has many Americans, including Twin Tiers residents, giving support to their own local communities.

The Christmas House in Elmira, New York has participated in the movement Tuesday afternoon by handing out a check to Larry Sherman of the Vietnam Veterans Association. The check contains 10% of the sales for the House’s Myra bags.

“We sell a line of ladies’ handbags from the Myra company,” Christmas House Owner Mark Delgrosso said. “And they’re made or partially made from upcycled military tents. So, in recognition of National Giving Day, we have been taking 10% of the proceeds from these, and we’re donating 10% of the proceeds to the Vietnam Veterans Association, the local chapter of that.”

Larry Sherman is proud to accept a check of $685 towards the Vietnam Veterans Association.

“A lot of the chapter money is spent in the community,” Larry said. “The money aids and assists not only our veterans that are out there…homeless veterans and other veterans in need…but the community in large too.”

Mansfield University in the Northern Tier is also participating in Giving Tuesday. Alumni and community members are donating in support of student scholarships, ensuring that Mansfield remains and affordable and accessible institution for all students.

“Our president, President Hanna, has announced that he will match all Giving Tuesday gifts dollar for dollar up to $5,000 from current students and recent graduates from the last four classes across his three universities,” Mansfield University Director of Alumni Affairs and Advancement Casey Wood said. “These gifts will be leveraged specifically for emergency scholarship beads. And each gift and matching donation will be directed and distributed by the institution where the donations were made.”

The University has received 100% support in scholarship funds from their alumni this year. Visit the Mansfield University’s website to donate.