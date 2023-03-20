LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFund Me account has been established to help a family who lost everything in a house fire last night.

Last night shortly after 9 PM, fire officials were called to a house on Stevens Road in the town of Lindley for a house fire. Fire crews from both New York and Pennsylvania responded.

The house was a complete loss, and now the family of five has to start over. Fortunately, all the family members were able to get out safely, however, one dog was lost in the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family last night, however, if you would like to help here is the link to the GoFund Me. The GoFund Me account currently has a goal of $10,000.

The cause of the fire has not been determined or released at this time.