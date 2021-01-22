GoFundMe started to pay for local high school student’s funeral arrangements

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) — A GoFundMe was created to help pay for the funeral of a high school student who passed away Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Ulster Township.

Jordan Christian Garris, 16, lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a “high rate of speed.” The car crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and was struck by a Ford F250 on the front end of the passenger side, just north of Millionaire Lane on Route 220.

“Our family is falling apart,” wrote Ashley Fenchel, organizer of the GoFundMe. “My aunt and uncle, this is a second child they have had to say goodbye to and they could really use our help.”

The GoFundMe has currently raised over $3,000.

“If you can’t donate, please share. I’m trying to help in anyway possible,” wrote Fenchel. “We appreciate all thoughts and prayers greatly.”