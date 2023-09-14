TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center will be hosting its 3rd annual Golf FORe Kids Classic tomorrow morning in Towanda.

This Friday, Sept. 15, golf teams will compete at the Towanda Golf Club in a 4-person scramble to raise money to continue to provide services to child abuse victims. This year’s tournament will offer activities for all, even those who aren’t competing in the tournament.

In addition to the tournament, the event will feature various raffles for the community. These raffles include basket raffles, a “Wagon of Cheer” raffle and a YETI raffle. All raffles will be available from 8 a.m. until noon at the Towanda Golf Club. Cash, check and credit/debit cards will be acceptable forms of payment.

Here are some specific details about the individual raffles:

Basket raffles- 26 different baskets sponsored by people and corporate groups in the area, tickets are 5 for $6 or 15 for $10

“Wagon of Cheer” raffle- an outdoor wagon filled with wine and spirits donated by CHCAC’s Board of Director’s and staff, tickets are $5 each

The CHCAC is a non-profit accredited organization whose mission is to reduce trauma to children who have experienced abuse and their families by providing a safe and supportive environment through a collaboration of community agencies. Executive Director, Brittney Mink-Eiklor noted that the organization’s goal is to raise $12,000 to continue providing the services it does to the victims it supports.

For more information about the CHCAC, visit www.chcac.org.