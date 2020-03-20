Gov. Cuomo: All employees, outside of essential services, must stay home

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that he will sign an executive order mandating that 100 percent of the workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.

After decreasing the amount of people allowed to be at a job site each day, starting at 50 percent, then 25 percent, Cuomo announced Friday that 100 percent of employees (excluding essential services) must work outside their normal work site.

Cuomo also announced a 90-day moratorium on evictions of residential or commercial tenants.

“I know we’re going to put people out of work with what I did. I don’t want to put them out of their house, too,” Cuomo said during his Friday morning briefing.

The state has been watching the rate of hospitalizations, especially intensive care unit hospitalizations, and also, the rate of ventilated patients.

More beds and ventilators are needed in hospitals across the state. Gov. Cuomo is calling on companies and facilities that are able to provide medical supplies, like masks and beds, to do so.

Any facility regulated by the health department that has ventilators is being asked to provide them to the state. Cuomo says the state will purchase them, calling them the item needed the most.

Those who are able to provide ventilators can call (518) 281-5120.

The state now has 7,102 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a figure Cuomo attributes to New York having done more tests than other states- 10,000 were done Thursday night.