Gov. Cuomo announces public health training program being offered through Cornell University

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about how New York State needs to be ready, in case another pandemic happens.

Saying we need to “get serious” about a public health emergency plan, the Governor announced the New York State Citizen Public Health Training Program, which will be offered through Cornell University.

Enrollment in the free, online course opens Wednesday, and the program will begin on April 30.

“I encourage everyone in the state to take this course,” Cuomo said, saying he expects another pandemic to happen, “because that’s what history tells us.”

During the conference, Cuomo also provided an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

The latest statewide positivity rate is 3.51 percent. Western New York’s average is a bit lower than that, at 2.51 percent.

Locally, 163 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, as of Tuesday. That day, 71 people died as a result of the virus.

Gov. Cuomo also provided an update on vaccinations. So far, when first and second doses are counted cumulatively, more than eight million doses have been administered.