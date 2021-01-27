Gov. Cuomo ends Chemung County orange, yellow zones

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has ended the orange and yellow zones in Chemung County.

The Governor made the announcement during his Wednesday press conference.

Chemung County’s orange zone restrictions on businesses, particularly restaurants, have been in place since October 23, 2020. The zone covered most of Elmira, Elmira Heights, and a portion of Horseheads.

The Governor did move orange zone restricted restaurants into yellow zone rules in January after a court ruling in Erie County.

Chemung County had filed a lawsuit against the Governor’s zone restrictions, saying that new guidance set late last year did not require the county to remain in the zones. The future of that lawsuit is unknown at this time.

The Governor said on Wednesday that Chemung County’s orange zone 7 day positivity rate dropped from 7.90 percent when the restrictions began to 4.30 percent. In the yellow zone the positivity rate went from 10.93 percent to 4.34 percent.





On day 333 of the pandemic in New York, the governor provided the following data:

5.44% positivity rate statewide Tuesday

202,661 tests reported

170 new COVID-19 deaths statewide

8,771 hospitalized

1,588 in ICU

1,027 intubated

“Hospitalizations are down 60 from 24 hours prior so that’s good news,” Gov. Cuomo said. “All the numbers are down across the state.”

Due to drops in positivity rate across the state, the governor says COVID-19 zones are lifted for everywhere in New York state, except a few downstate areas, including spots in the Bronx, Queens, Washington Heights, and Newburgh.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.