Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 pandemic update

(WETM) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than 8.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across New York State.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment

Gov. Cuomo also gave an update on the state’s progress during the ongoing pandemic.

Today’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 259,945

– 259,945 Total Positive – 8,201

– 8,201 Percent Positive – 3.15%

– 3.15% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.41%

– 3.41% Patient Hospitalization – 4,578 (-25)

– 4,578 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 617

– 617 Hospital Counties – 48

– 48 Number ICU – 896 (-17)

– 896 (-17) Number ICU with Intubation – 552 (-6)

– 552 (-6) Total Discharges – 159,846 (+543)

– 159,846 (+543) Deaths – 76

– 76 Total Deaths – 40,266

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 108 0.01% 31% Central New York 42 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 147 0.01% 41% Long Island 817 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 531 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 42 0.01% 38% New York City 2,620 0.03% 31% North Country 19 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 67 0.01% 49% Western New York 185 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,578 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 210 19% Central New York 262 178 33% Finger Lakes 397 243 40% Long Island 852 652 23% Mid-Hudson 679 400 41% Mohawk Valley 97 70 25% New York City 2,588 1,991 22% North Country 58 30 49% Southern Tier 126 69 44% Western New York 545 337 43% Statewide 5,842 4,180 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.18% 2.24% 2.33% Central New York 0.91% 0.97% 1.00% Finger Lakes 1.89% 1.93% 2.00% Long Island 4.41% 4.34% 4.31% Mid-Hudson 4.74% 4.82% 4.76% Mohawk Valley 1.73% 1.79% 1.69% New York City 4.18% 4.18% 4.26% North Country 1.31% 1.29% 1.45% Southern Tier 0.64% 0.68% 0.69% Western New York 2.78% 2.78% 2.97% Statewide 3.37% 3.37% 3.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.69% 4.75% 4.78% Brooklyn 4.39% 4.51% 4.42% Manhattan 2.86% 2.92% 2.95% Queens 5.03% 5.02% 5.01% Staten Island 4.84% 5.03% 4.84%

Of the 1,826,545 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,351 75 Allegany 3,003 3 Broome 16,393 52 Cattaraugus 4,734 22 Cayuga 5,577 9 Chautauqua 7,834 17 Chemung 6,766 26 Chenango 2,750 27 Clinton 4,111 34 Columbia 3,639 7 Cortland 3,378 6 Delaware 1,863 17 Dutchess 25,530 130 Erie 72,357 508 Essex 1,428 6 Franklin 2,278 5 Fulton 3,715 15 Genesee 4,739 16 Greene 2,920 14 Hamilton 292 0 Herkimer 4,745 10 Jefferson 5,176 15 Lewis 2,274 17 Livingston 3,770 6 Madison 4,069 22 Monroe 56,049 195 Montgomery 3,514 13 Nassau 165,095 614 Niagara 16,309 70 NYC 815,769 3,903 Oneida 20,692 51 Onondaga 33,978 99 Ontario 6,262 29 Orange 42,328 261 Orleans 2,570 3 Oswego 6,530 23 Otsego 2,845 30 Putnam 9,330 52 Rensselaer 9,856 32 Rockland 42,932 191 Saratoga 13,162 61 Schenectady 11,677 35 Schoharie 1,389 5 Schuyler 917 7 Seneca 1,773 3 St. Lawrence 5,890 14 Steuben 5,847 16 Suffolk 179,524 711 Sullivan 5,393 23 Tioga 3,077 11 Tompkins 3,831 24 Ulster 11,683 92 Warren 3,132 16 Washington 2,620 30 Wayne 4,781 25 Westchester 118,001 492 Wyoming 3,046 9 Yates 1,051 2

Yesterday, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,266. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: