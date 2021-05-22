Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.80% Friday, the lowest since September 4.

Health officials report Staten Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.93% Friday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity rate of all five New York City boroughs below 1% for the first time since September 8, 2020.

“We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible—as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people. We’re going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 167,918
  • Total Positive – 1,347
  • Percent Positive – 0.80%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.95%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,361 (-83)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 169
  • Number ICU – 326 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 198 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 180,912 (209)
  • Deaths – 24
  • Total Deaths – 42,582

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region580.01%49%
Central New York460.01%52%
Finger Lakes1690.01%57%
Long Island1980.01%57%
Mid-Hudson1110.00%63%
Mohawk Valley250.01%58%
New York City5510.01%54%
North Country190.00%70%
Southern Tier450.01%66%
Western New York1390.01%54%
Statewide13610.01%56%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23719916%
Central New York22518219%
Finger Lakes39723441%
Long Island84858831%
Mid-Hudson63936543%
Mohawk Valley977226%
New York City2,480181727%
North Country583245%
Southern Tier1156643%
Western New York54334237%
Statewide5,639389731%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.13%1.13%1.10%
Central New York1.49%1.51%1.54%
Finger Lakes2.52%2.46%2.44%
Long Island0.89%0.84%0.79%
Mid-Hudson0.91%0.89%0.84%
Mohawk Valley0.99%1.00%0.99%
New York City0.81%0.78%0.75%
North Country1.75%1.72%1.46%
Southern Tier0.61%0.63%0.63%
Western New York1.66%1.65%1.59%
Statewide1.02%0.99%0.95%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx0.84%0.79%0.77%
Brooklyn0.88%0.88%0.85%
Manhattan0.52%0.49%0.47%
Queens0.88%0.85%0.80%
Staten Island1.14%1.03%0.93%

Of the 2,077,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,53115
Allegany3,49812
Broome18,4637
Cattaraugus5,6683
Cayuga6,2683
Chautauqua8,86112
Chemung7,62514
Chenango3,4515
Clinton4,8181
Columbia4,0375
Cortland3,8248
Delaware2,3447
Dutchess29,30112
Erie88,88578
Essex1,5865
Franklin2,5285
Fulton4,3705
Genesee5,40110
Greene3,3821
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1399
Jefferson6,0157
Lewis2,7583
Livingston4,45811
Madison4,5064
Monroe67,672117
Montgomery4,2282
Nassau182,81071
Niagara19,85619
NYC930,941495
Oneida22,36714
Onondaga38,38041
Ontario7,35511
Orange48,01531
Orleans3,0867
Oswego7,51818
Otsego3,4195
Putnam10,5585
Rensselaer11,1615
Rockland46,76821
Saratoga15,2138
Schenectady13,08016
Schoharie1,6801
Schuyler1,0423
Seneca1,9942
St. Lawrence6,5717
Steuben6,8489
Suffolk199,99187
Sullivan6,59216
Tioga3,75710
Tompkins4,2945
Ulster13,8254
Warren3,6124
Washington3,1126
Wayne5,7187
Westchester129,13151
Wyoming3,5487
Yates1,1720

Friday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,582. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Erie1
Kings6
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Oneida2
Richmond2
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Westchester3

