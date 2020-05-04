Gov. Cuomo supports penalty for those who don’t wear a mask in public

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Speaking from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would support local governments who wanted to enforce penalties for people who aren’t wearing masks in public.

“Rochester can have one penalty, I think New York City is in a different situation, but I think local governments should enforce it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think there should be a penalty. You could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone, because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible would that be.”

While in the region, the governor also spoke about the NY PAUSE restrictions that are set to expire on May 15. At that time, reopening procedures will be left to local regions, and state-approved guidelines.

