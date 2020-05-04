Gov. Cuomo supports penalty for those who don’t wear a mask in public

Top Stories

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Speaking from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would support local governments who wanted to enforce penalties for people who aren’t wearing masks in public.

“Rochester can have one penalty, I think New York City is in a different situation, but I think local governments should enforce it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think there should be a penalty. You could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone, because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible would that be.”

While in the region, the governor also spoke about the NY PAUSE restrictions that are set to expire on May 15. At that time, reopening procedures will be left to local regions, and state-approved guidelines.

Click here for more on the governor’ daily briefing from Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now