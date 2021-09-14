Gov. Hochul to Address Gun Violence as Elmira Sees Uptick in Shootings

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado in March 2021, that left several people dead, have reignited calls from gun control advocates for tighter restrictions on buying firearms and ammunition. But with Democrats in control of the federal government, gun rights advocates have been persuading Republican-run state legislatures to go the other way, making it easier to obtain and carry guns.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement regarding gun violence at 7:10 p.m in Brooklyn. Her address comes as the City of Elmira, as well as the rest of the state, see an uptick in gun violence.

Over the past nine months, Elmira Police have responded to 82 reports of shots fired. In 2020, Elmira Police also recorded 82 incidents of shots fired, meaning the city will likely surpass last years numbers.

“It’s pretty much all over. I mean, each side of town, you know, north, south, west, east, it’s all of our postcards [that are] responding to the shots fired calls,” City of Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said.

The violence is happening in other areas besides Elmira. Data shows homicide rates in large cities are up nearly 20-percent last year and nearly 25-percent this year.

“It’s a very startling thing to have to kind of live with every day,” Elmira resident Sam Somostrada said.

What’s causing the uptick is not entirely clear, though advocates believe it may be a result of more people returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.