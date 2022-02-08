Gov. Hochul to announce future of mask mandate tomorrow

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The stores are different but all of the signs on their doors read the same: Face-covering required.

Businesses across New York State have been ordered by Gov. Kathy Hochul to require staff and customers to wear a mask inside their business unless fully vaccinated. The mandate was implemented in early December as part of the state’s “Mask or Vax” mandate, which is set to expire Thursday, Feb. 10.

It’s unclear if the governor will extend the mandate, but the possibility of it ending has some businesses across the Twin Tiers feeling optimistic.

“I definitely think that everyone is going to feel relief because we’re on the upswing,” Barb’s Soups on Cafe [Barb’s] Owner Barbara McClure said. “Things are getting better [and] we’re all looking forward to having things back to normal, the old normal.”

Much like the majority of businesses across the state, Barb’s has had a sign on its door stating all staff and customers must wear a mask inside the cafe.

“I just wanted to do whatever we had to do to stay open and to keep our customers safe,” McClure said. “[But] we will take the sign down and we will let people decide for themselves if they want to come in wearing a mask [if the mandate is lifted].”

For one business, the mask mandate has been anything but that — Turtle Leaf Cafe owner Adam Bunce told 18 News his business has not been following the mandate despite health experts recommendations.

“It’s not hard to put a mask on, but the problem is that when you’re putting a mask on, it’s isolating people and isolation is not good. Isolation kills,” Bunce said, citing an uptick in mental health issues across the country.

Bunce also told 18 News that abstaining from the mandate is about more than addressing mental health concerns.

“It’s just also just government overreach,” Bunce said. “For two years, you’ve seen overreach after overreach after overreach. At some point, you just need to draw a line.”

In regards to the mask mandate being lifted in schools, Gov. Hochul said that depends on childhood vaccine rates, which remain low in the Southern Tier.

“If the governor comes out with some kind of local metric, we would have to follow those steps,” Elmira Heights Superintendent Michael Gill said. “And if the governor puts us in a situation where we don’t have to have masks as a requirement, then we would follow that guidance.”